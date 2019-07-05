Bravo is Reviving ‘Cash Cab’

File Image: Ben Bailey, host of the Discovery Channel's "Cash Cab," gestures during an interview in his cab Tuesday, March 21, 2006 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The third time might be the charm for the iconic New York City game show ‘Cash Cab’ — Bravo announced Tuesday that the network will premiere the show’s third run later this year.

Cash Cab first ran on Discovery from 2005 to 2012 and was brought back for two seasons in 2017 and 2018. Bravo’s version will have the same host, comedian Ben Bailey, but it will have a few new changes.

"In this series reboot the stakes are higher, the car will be upgraded and the questions will include more for lovers of pop culture,” Bravo said in a press release.

The reboot will begin shooting this summer.