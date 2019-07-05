Bravo is Reviving ‘Cash Cab’ - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Bravo is Reviving ‘Cash Cab’

By Liam McBain

Published 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bravo is Reviving ‘Cash Cab’
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    File Image: Ben Bailey, host of the Discovery Channel's "Cash Cab," gestures during an interview in his cab Tuesday, March 21, 2006 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

    What to Know

    • Bravo announced Tuesday that it will premiere Cash Cab's third run later this year.

    • Bravo’s version will have the same host, comedian Ben Bailey, but it will have a few new changes.

    • The reboot will begin shooting this summer.

    The third time might be the charm for the iconic New York City game show ‘Cash Cab’ — Bravo announced Tuesday that the network will premiere the show’s third run later this year.

    Cash Cab first ran on Discovery from 2005 to 2012 and was brought back for two seasons in 2017 and 2018. Bravo’s version will have the same host, comedian Ben Bailey, but it will have a few new changes.

    "In this series reboot the stakes are higher, the car will be upgraded and the questions will include more for lovers of pop culture,” Bravo said in a press release.

    The reboot will begin shooting this summer.

    Top News: Fourth of July Celebrations

    [NATL] Top News Photos: America Celebrates Fourth of July, and More
    Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us