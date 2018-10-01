A drunk driver plowed into a group of Boy Scouts who were walking down a Long Island street, sending five of them to the hospital, police say. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Monday, Oct. 1, 2018)

What to Know A car struck a group of Boy Scouts walking down a Long Island road on Sunday; one of them, a 12-year-old boy, later died

Four others -- three of them 15, one of them 16 -- were also hospitalized; one of those had serious injuries and had to be airlifted

The driver has been arrested on a DWI charge; it wasn't immediately clear if additional charges would be filed

One of the Boy Scouts hit by an alleged drunk driver as he and a group of Scouts on retreat walked along a Long Island street over the weekend has died, authorities said Monday. Four other Scouts were hospitalized in Sunday's crash.

Police identified the victim as 12-year-old Andrew McMorris. He and the other Scouts were hit near Robert Cushman Murphy County Park. A 15-year-old boy remains hospitalized for serious injuries; he had to be airlifted to a facility. A 16-year-old boy and two other 15-year-olds suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The driver, Thomas Murphy, 59, was charged with driving while intoxicated. It wasn't immediately clear if he would face upgraded charges given the boy's death.

Police say Murphy was driving a 2016 Mercedes when he hit the boys from Troop 161 as they walked along David Terry Road in Manorville just before 2 p.m.

Murphy, of Holbrook, was scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip on Monday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.