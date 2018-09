Police investigate in Manorville where a group of Boy Scouts was struck by a vehicle.

A car struck several Boy Scouts who were crossing a Long Island road, sending five of them to the hospital, police said.

A group of Boy Scouts was crossing David Terry Road in Manorville just before 2 p.m. when a vehicle struck several of them, Suffolk County police said.

Five of them were taken to local hospitals, police said. Their conditions weren't known.

The scouts were on a retreat. They were struck near Robert Cushman Murphy County Park.