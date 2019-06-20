What to Know An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot while playing in a Brooklyn street Thursday evening, police sources said

Two men were arguing in Crown Heights when one pulled a gun and fired off six shots, law enforcement sources tell News 4

The boy was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he is in critical condition

An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in a Brooklyn street Thursday evening, law enforcement sources close to the investigation said.

Two men were arguing along Schnectady Avenue in Crown Heights when one of the men pulled a gun and fired of six shots, according to law enforcement sources.

One of the bullets struck the 11-year-old as he was in the street with other children. The boy was rushed to Kings County Hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made so far. An investigation is ongoing.