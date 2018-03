The Port Authority released these photos of a Delta airplane that struck a bird.

A passenger jet struck a bird shortly after takeoff and was forced to immediately land again at JFK airport, authorities said.

Delta Flight 2836 took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport shortly after 8 a.m., the Port Authority said.

The flight was destined for Denver, but had to land in New York to assess the damage.

Photos showed damage to one of the engines.

It's not clear how many people were on the plane or what kind of bird was hit.