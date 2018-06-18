A 36-year-old bicyclist fell off his bike while riding on the Manhattan's bridge bike path on Father's Day, smacked his head into one of the bridge's support beams and blacked out, authorities say.

Philip Ginsberg, who had been wearing a helmet, never regained consciousness. He was pronounced dead at a hospital after the 1 p.m. accident. Police responding to a 911 call had found him unresponsive on the lower northbound bike path.

It's not clear if a medical condition made him fall off the bike or if the head injury killed him, nor was it clear what kind of helmet he was wearing at the time.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.