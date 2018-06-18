Bicyclist Wearing Helmet Smacks Head on Manhattan Bridge Beam, Dies: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Bicyclist Wearing Helmet Smacks Head on Manhattan Bridge Beam, Dies: Police

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bicyclist Wearing Helmet Smacks Head on Manhattan Bridge Beam, Dies: Police

    A 36-year-old bicyclist fell off his bike while riding on the Manhattan's bridge bike path on Father's Day, smacked his head into one of the bridge's support beams and blacked out, authorities say. 

    Philip Ginsberg, who had been wearing a helmet, never regained consciousness. He was pronounced dead at a hospital after the 1 p.m. accident. Police responding to a 911 call had found him unresponsive on the lower northbound bike path.

    It's not clear if a medical condition made him fall off the bike or if the head injury killed him, nor was it clear what kind of helmet he was wearing at the time. 

    The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.

    These Countries Have the Highest Threat Levels for Traveling

    These Countries Have the Highest Threat Levels for Traveling, According to the U.S. Department of State

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us