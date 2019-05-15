Badly Decomposed Body Found in Abandoned NYC Water Plant: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Badly Decomposed Body Found in Abandoned NYC Water Plant: NYPD

Published May 15, 2019 at 2:02 PM

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Badly Decomposed Body Found in Abandoned NYC Water Plant: NYPD

    What to Know

    • The badly decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in an abandoned water plant in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, police say

    • NYPD says cops responded to a 911 call shortly before 10 a.m. of an unconscious man inside the basement of the plant on Joralemon Street

    • When police arrived, they allegedly discovered the unidentified adult person unconscious and unresponsive in a pool of water

    The badly decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in an abandoned water plant in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, police say.

    According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call shortly before 10 a.m. of an unconscious man inside the basement of the plant on Joralemon Street.

    When police arrived, they discovered the unidentified adult person unconscious and unresponsive in a pool of water, the NYPD says. EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. 

    Police say the water plant is no longer functional.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP

    The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us