The badly decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in an abandoned water plant in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, police say.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call shortly before 10 a.m. of an unconscious man inside the basement of the plant on Joralemon Street.

When police arrived, they discovered the unidentified adult person unconscious and unresponsive in a pool of water, the NYPD says. EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Police say the water plant is no longer functional.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.