What to Know A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in the July bathtub drowning death of an 8-month-old girl in the Bronx

Amelia'Belle Perez was found in her family's tub on July 3; she was pronounced dead at a hospital 12 days later, on July 15

Her death was ruled a homicide; Emily Ramierez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and acting in manner injurious to a child

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in the case of an 8-month-old girl who passed away 12 days after she was found unconscious in a Bronx bathtub earlier this summer, authorities said Tuesday.

Emily Ramierez faces charges of criminally negligent homicide and acting in a manner injurious to a child in the July 15 death of Amelia'Belle Perez. Perez died nearly two weeks after she was pulled unresponsive from the tub in her family's home on Vyse Avenue that day.

She was taken to a hospital in in critical condition, then transferred to Montefiore Children's Hospital, where she died 12 days after cops pulled her from the water. The medical examiner's office ruled the case a homicide by drowning.

Ramierez is linked to the same address as Perez, but their relationship wasn't immediately clear. It also wasn't known if she had an attorney.

