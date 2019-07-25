8-Month-Old NYC Girl Pulled From Bathtub Was Drowned; Death Ruled a Homicide: Medical Examiner - NBC New York
8-Month-Old NYC Girl Pulled From Bathtub Was Drowned; Death Ruled a Homicide: Medical Examiner

Published 40 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An 8-month-old girl who was found unconscious in a Bronx bathtub earlier this month has died, authorities said Tuesday

    • Amelia'Belle Perez was found in her family's tub on July 3; she was pronounced dead at a hospital 12 days later, on July 15

    • The medical examiner's office said Thursday that the child had drowned, and ruled her death a homicide; no arrests have been made

    The death of an 8-month-old girl who passed away 12 days after she was found unconscious in a Bronx bathtub earlier this month has been ruled a homicide by drowning, the city medical examiner's office said Thursday. 

    Amelia'Belle Perez died July 15, nearly two weeks after she was pulled unresponsive from the tub in her family's home on Vyse Avenue. Cops responding to a 911 call that evening found Perez in her family's tub. 

    She was taken to a hospital in in critical condition, then transferred to Montefiore Children's Hospital, where she died 12 days after cops pulled her from the water.

    No arrests have been made, and police haven't released any information on a possible suspect.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

