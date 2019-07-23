What to Know An 8-month-old girl who was found unconscious in a Bronx bathtub earlier this month has died, authorities said Tuesday

An 8-month-old girl who was found unconscious in a Bronx bathtub earlier this month has died, authorities said Tuesday.

Amelia Belle Perez died July 15, nearly two weeks after she was pulled unresponsive from the tub in her family's home on Vyse Avenue. Cops responding to a 911 call that evening found Perez in her family's tub.

She was taken to a hospital in in critical condition, then transferred to Montefiore Children's Hospital, where she died 12 days after cops pulled her from the water.

No arrests have been made and it's not clear who was with the girl when she was found. It's also not known if police suspect criminality.

The investigation is ongoing.