Cops Probe Death of Baby Girl in the Bronx as a Homicide
Cops Probe Death of Baby Girl in the Bronx as a Homicide

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police are investigating the death of a 1-month-old girl in the Bronx

    • Authorities were called to an apartment on Webster Avenue Tuesday afternoon and found the baby unconscious

    • She was pronounced dead at a hospital; her case is being probed as a homicide but no arrests have been made

    Authorities are investigating the death of a baby girl in the Bronx.

    Cops responding to a 911 call of an unconscious infant in an apartment on Webster Avenue Tuesday afternoon found Monreux Mercado unconscious. The 1-month-old girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

    No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. 

