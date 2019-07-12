Cops Probe Death of Baby Girl in the Bronx as a Homicide

What to Know
Authorities are investigating the death of a baby girl in the Bronx.
Cops responding to a 911 call of an unconscious infant in an apartment on Webster Avenue Tuesday afternoon found Monreux Mercado unconscious. The 1-month-old girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.