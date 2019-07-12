Cops Probe Death of Baby Girl in the Bronx as a Homicide

What to Know Police are investigating the death of a 1-month-old girl in the Bronx

Authorities were called to an apartment on Webster Avenue Tuesday afternoon and found the baby unconscious

She was pronounced dead at a hospital; her case is being probed as a homicide but no arrests have been made

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby girl in the Bronx.

Cops responding to a 911 call of an unconscious infant in an apartment on Webster Avenue Tuesday afternoon found Monreux Mercado unconscious. The 1-month-old girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.