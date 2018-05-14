Arizona Iced Tea Will Celebrate 25 Years With 99-Cent Pop-Up Shop in Soho - NBC New York
Arizona Iced Tea Will Celebrate 25 Years With 99-Cent Pop-Up Shop in Soho

By Ashley Serianni

Published 2 hours ago

    Arizona Iced Tea will be celebrating its 25th birthday by opening a 99-cent pop-up shop in Soho this week. 

    The drinks at 43 Crosby St., open from May 16 through May 21, will cost 99 cents. There will be themed street-wear and accessories that resemble the brand’s logos, though that merchandise will be a little more pricey (like the $150 silk PJ set). 

    There will also be tattoo artists from Bang Bang stationed at the shop on May 16, 18, 20 and 21 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. to offer free ink in a range of designs customized for the event. 

    Photo credit: Arizona Iced Tea

    Regardless of pricing, expect plenty of nostalgia-inducing merchandise and prime Instagram photo ops. 

