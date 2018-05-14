Arizona Iced Tea will be celebrating its 25th birthday by opening a 99-cent pop-up shop in Soho this week.

The drinks at 43 Crosby St., open from May 16 through May 21, will cost 99 cents. There will be themed street-wear and accessories that resemble the brand’s logos, though that merchandise will be a little more pricey (like the $150 silk PJ set).

There will also be tattoo artists from Bang Bang stationed at the shop on May 16, 18, 20 and 21 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. to offer free ink in a range of designs customized for the event.

Photo credit: Arizona Iced Tea

Regardless of pricing, expect plenty of nostalgia-inducing merchandise and prime Instagram photo ops.