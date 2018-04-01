What to Know An April snowstorm will bring up to 3 inches of the white stuff to much of the tri-state on Monday morning

The storm moves in after 2 a.m. Monday before dissipating in the early afternoon

Roads could be slippery and slushy for those traveling to work in the morning and NYC has issued a travel advisory

A day after parade revelers donned spring colors on a mild Easter Sunday, a storm is set to bring widespread accumulating snow to the tri-state, Storm Team 4 says.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the tri-state Monday morning through early afternoon, and New York City has issued a travel advisory.

Storm Team 4 says the snow will move in before dawn Monday and stick around through the morning, making for a messy a.m. commute. Many roads will just be wet, but secondary roads that are left untreated may become slushy and slippery.

Between 1 and 3 inches of wet snow is likely across New York City and its surrounding suburbs, as well as on Long Island and in northern New Jersey. Storm Team 4 says rain will mix with snow in southern New Jersey and along the Jersey Shore, keeping snow totals there at 1 inch or less.

Up in the Catskills, a few isolated spots could see more than 3 inches of the white stuff, according to Storm Team 4.

The snow should wrap up by noon and begin melting quickly as temperatures warm to the 40s in the afternoon.

It will begin to feel more like spring on Tuesday, when temperatures rise to the 50s. Highs will reach the 60s by Wednesday, when a thunderstorm is possible, Storm Team 4 says.