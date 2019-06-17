Ants Infest Flight from Italy to Newark, Passengers Complain of Bugs Crawling All Over Them - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Ants Infest Flight from Italy to Newark, Passengers Complain of Bugs Crawling All Over Them

United Airlines said it would take the plane out of service

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Ants Infest Flight from Italy to Newark, Passengers Complain of Bugs Crawling All Over Them

    What to Know

    • Ants infested a United Airlines flight from Venice to Newark on Monday, according to one passenger's Twitter thread

    • She reported that ants were crawling out of bags, in luggage compartments, all over seats -- and on people too

    • United said its cabin crew was working to isolate the insects and that the plane would be taken out of service in Newark

    Forget snakes on a plane -- on Monday, it was ants on a plane. Lots of them, apparently.

    A passenger on a United Airlines flight from Venice to Newark tweeted that she and other passengers saw -- and felt -- large numbers of ants crawling on them, their seats, the windows and even in the luggage compartments.

    At one point, Charlotte Burns tweeted, ants spilled out of an overhead bag as the situation quickly spiraled and the insects spread. The cabin crew apparently scrambled to contain them with limited resources. 

    "This is my new normal. I live here now. Me and the ants," Burns tweeted in an extensive thread on her experience.

    The airline acknowledged the incident and said it was responding.

    "We are concerned by the experience our customer reported on United flight 169 from Venice to Newark. We have been in contact with the crew and they have advised the ants have been isolated from a customer’s bag and the affected areas have been wiped down," A United spokesman said in a statement.

    "At this time, the aircraft will continue to its final destination. We will be taking the aircraft out of service when it arrives in Newark."

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us