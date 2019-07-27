Another Heat Wave Possible, Starting Sunday

Get ready for another scorcher.

After a brief respite of pleasant summer weather, another heatwave may be in store.

Temperatures could reach 90 degrees or more on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, said Storm Team 4.

It's also expected to turn muggier on Sunday and Monday, with an isolated storm possible Sunday evening and into early Monday.

Just a week ago, a heatwave canceled concerts, races and other outdoor activities, caused power outages for tens of thousands of customers and chased residents to swimming pools and the shore in an attempt to stay cool in the dangerous summer temperatures.

