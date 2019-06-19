Amtrak overhead wire problems caused major suspensions in and out of New York Penn Station Wednesday morning. (Published 35 minutes ago)

What to Know Amtrak overhead wire problems caused major suspensions in and out of New York Penn Station; NJT trains resumed with up to 1 hour delays

NJ Transit said its services were suspended in and out of Penn and that it was diverting trains to Hoboken

Amtrak acknowledged power issues between Philadelphia and New York

NJ Transit resuspended service of a number of train lines due to ongoing major power issues in and out of New York Penn Station Wednesday morning.

"Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line is suspended except for trains already en route due to ongoing Amtrak power issues. Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken," NJ Transit tweeted.

The latest development comes mere minutes after the transportation agency said that rail service resumed and was operating with up to an hour delay in both directions.

The FDNY confirmed that three trains are stuck in a tunnel on the New Jersey side as of just before 11 a.m., adding that no injuries were reported.

Amtrak acknowledged there had been an overhead wire issue but said power had been restored as of 10:45 a.m. The agency said that Amtrak trains in and out of NY Penn Station are expecting 60 to 90 minute delays.

Social media was full of widespread complaints from riders that they were stuck without power in and near tunnels.

"All power out, getting hot," former Morris County Prosecutor Bob Bianchi tweeted.

NJ Transit tweeted that PATH will cross honor NJ Transit rail tickets and passes at Hoboken, Newark Penn station and 33rd St. NJ Transit bus and private carriers will cross honor NJ Transit rail tickets and passes.

For the latest transit updates, see the tweets below.