American Dream Mall To Open in NJ This Summer, Developer Says
American Dream Mall To Open in NJ This Summer, Developer Says

The mall will open in East Rutherford in "late summer 2019," Triple Five Group said in a press release on Monday

By Jessica Sun

Published 2 hours ago

    AP
    This Sept. 1, 2011 file photo shows MetLife Stadium, rear right, and the Izod Center, middle right, behind the unfinished megamall in East Rutherford, N.J.

    What to Know

    • The long-delayed American Dream Mall will be opening in New Jersey this summer, according to the developer

    • The mall will open in East Rutherford in "late summer 2019," Triple Five Group said in a press release on Monday

    • American Dream's opening has been pushed back several times since 2003

    The long-delayed American Dream Mall will be opening in New Jersey this summer, according to the developer.

    The mall will open in East Rutherford in "late summer 2019," Triple Five Group said in a press release on Monday.

    The news came in a release announcing that Ken Downing would be the group's new Chief Creative Officer. Triple Five Group also owns the Mall of America and West Edmonton Mall.

    American Dream's opening has been pushed back several times since 2003. From obstacles with financial issues to concerned NFL teams, the mall is finally scheduled to open 16 years later.

    Triple Five Group said that the American Dream Mall will be around 3 million square feet in size, with more than 18 acres of other entertainment options, including North America's largest indoor DreamWorks Water Park and the world's only Munchie's Food Hall.

