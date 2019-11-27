Alleged Complaint from 1980s Surfaces Against New Rochelle Football Coach - NBC New York
Alleged Complaint from 1980s Surfaces Against New Rochelle Football Coach

By Erica Byfield

Published 6 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A New Rochelle High School football coach reassigned is being investigated by police over an alleged incident in the 1980s, police said

    • Louis DiRienzo was sidelined earlier in November by the district superintendent, who pulled the coach off the field and out of the classroom

    • “We do have an open investigation regarding a complaint alleged to have occurred in the late 1980’s,” according to Yonkers police

    The New Rochelle High School football coach who has been reassigned, to much community uproar, is being investigated by police over an alleged incident in the 1980s, police said.

    Coach Louis DiRienzo was sidelined earlier in November by the district superintendent, who pulled the coach off the field and out of the classroom. The reason for the reassignment was not made immediately clear, although parents told NBC New York DiRienzo helped a “distressed student leave campus with a parent,” which is a violation of district policy.

    On Tuesday, Yonkers police said investigators are looking into the beloved coach’s past over an alleged complaint they received about possible misconduct.

    “We do have an open investigation regarding a complaint alleged to have occurred in the late 1980’s,” according to a statement from Yonkers police. “Due to the age of the victim at the time, no other information will be released.”

    Police and school officials are not saying if the investigations each are conducting are related in any way.

    The development comes just one day after DiRienzo spent hours at the district office discussing his fate with administrators and his attorney. That meeting ended with no obvious resolution.

    Parents have rallied and stood by the longtime coach, demanding he be reinstated. But now the new investigation is leading some to give pause and wait to see what all the facts are.

    “Maybe there is something. Got to wait and see and find out,” said parent Patricia Durden.

    NBC New York reached out to the coach’s attorney, but requests for comment were not immediately returned.

    Meanwhile, the undefeated football team is set to play in the state championship on Sunday — with or without DiRienzo.

