All the Foods Recalled Right Before Thanksgiving - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

All the Foods Recalled Right Before Thanksgiving

Turkey products are among those that have been recalled ahead of the holiday

By Alexandra Lo Re

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Breakfast of Champions

    Thanksgiving is right around the corner and nothing rings in the holiday spirit more than.. food recalls?

    Here are the list of foods that have recently been recalled ahead of this year’s festivities.

    Romaine lettuce:

    Health officials are warning people to stay away from romaine lettuce entirely after it was connected to an E. coli outbreak that hospitalized 13 people, the Centers for Disease Control said Tuesday.

    Top News: Chicago Hospital Shooting, Calif. Fires and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Doctor, Pharmaceutical Assistant and Police Officer Killed in Chicago Hospital Shooting
    Joshua Lott/Getty Images

    Beef:

    Nearly 100,000 pounds of beef have been recalled after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it may be contaminated with traces of E. coli. Brands including Swift Ground Beef and Blue Ribbon Ground Beef are not safe to eat, officials announced Saturday.

    Ground Turkey:

    Jennie-O recalled almost 100,000 pounds of raw turkey products in an ongoing salmonella outbreak. The outbreak resulted in one death and 164 reported illnesses.

    Cake Mix:

    Several Duncan Hines cake mixes were recalled in early November after a sample of the brand’s Classic White mix tested a positive finding of salmonella. The recall includes Classic White, Classic Yellow, Butter Golden and Confetti cake mixes.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us