Multiple Fires Break Out on 3 Floors of Times Square Hotel, Appear Suspicious: Officials

The FDNY says the fires appear to be suspicious in nature; no injuries were reported

By Rana Novini and Jonathan Dienst

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Firefighters responded to a hotel in the heart of Manhattan Tuesday after multiple fires broke out, producing heavy smoke, authorities say

    • According to FDNY, the call for the fires at Staybridge Suites, located at 340 W. 40th St, came in around 11:44 a.m.

    • There are no reported injuries at this time; The investigation into the incident is ongoing

    Firefighters responded to a hotel in the heart of Manhattan midday Tuesday after multiple fires broke out, producing heavy smoke, authorities say.

    According to FDNY, the call for the fire at Staybridge Suites, located at 340 W. 40th St, came in around 11:44 a.m.

    FDNY on the scene says that it appears the fires are suspicious in nature and were discovered on the third, 8th and 18th floor. 

    The investigation has been handed over to the NYPD.

    Authorities have previously told NBC 4 that the trash caught fire in the chute and embers dispersed throughout the chute, setting ablaze remnants of garbage on the third and 18th floor, producing heavy smoke.

    There are no reported injuries at this time.

    FDNY is not evacuating the premises at this time and is asking people to shelter in.

    Fire officials are assessing each room as a precaution.

    Fire marshals are investigating the incident.

