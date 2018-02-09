Public Defenders Walk Out of NYC Court in Protest of Dreamer Being Detained - NBC New York
Public Defenders Walk Out of NYC Court in Protest of Dreamer Being Detained

Aboubacar Dembele came to the U.S. when he was 3 years old

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Public Defenders Walk Out of Court in Immigration Protest

    Dozens of public defenders walked out of court in protest of the detainment of a dreamer by immigration agents. (Published 3 hours ago)

    Dozens of New York City public defenders walked out of court on Thursday in protest of the detainment of a Dreamer by immigration agents.

    The Legal Aid Society said Aboubacar Dembele, 27, had showed up at the Bronx Criminal Court House for a court appearance on a misdemeanor assault charge. They say he got into a fight with a panhandler on a bus.

    As Dembele left the building, ICE agents were waiting for him.

    The public defenders say agents shouldn’t be allowed to cruise the courts in search for undocumented immigrants.

    Dembele came to the U.S. from the Ivory Coast when he three years old. He is currently married to a U.S. citizen.

