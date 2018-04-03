Police said they're looking for three masked gunmen linked to at least seven robberies at pharmacies in New York City, New Jersey and Long Island in the last few months.

Suffolk County Police said this robbers have hit stores across the region since mid-February, and nearly all of them involved three armed men, striking before dawn and taking drugs and money.

Most recently, the robbers hit a CVS pharmacy in Port Jefferson Station early Tuesday. The gunmen made off with drugs and money after tying up one of the four employees that were inside.

"It's scary because it's so close to home. You just never know when it's going to happen. It could happen anywhere." said pharmacy customer Charlotte Wilcox

Police are still investigating the possible connections between the robberies.