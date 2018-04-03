Masked Men Linked to String of Pharmacy Robberies Across Tri-State - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Masked Men Linked to String of Pharmacy Robberies Across Tri-State

By Greg Cergol and Ashley Serianni

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Masked Gunmen Hi 8 Drugstores in NY

    A CVS pharmacy in Port Jefferson Station, Long Island was robbed early Tuesday morning by three masked gunmen. Greg Cergol reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Police said they're looking for three masked gunmen linked to at least seven robberies at pharmacies in New York City, New Jersey and Long Island in the last few months.  

    Suffolk County Police said this robbers have hit stores across the region since mid-February, and nearly all of them involved three armed men, striking before dawn and taking drugs and money.

    Most recently, the robbers hit a CVS pharmacy in Port Jefferson Station early Tuesday. The gunmen made off with drugs and money after tying up one of the four employees that were inside.

    "It's scary because it's so close to home. You just never know when it's going to happen. It could happen anywhere." said pharmacy customer Charlotte Wilcox

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images for Citi

    Police are still investigating the possible connections between the robberies.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us