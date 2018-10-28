9th Child Dies at NJ Medical Facility After Viral Outbreak

The death toll has climbed in the viral outbreak in a medical center in New Jersey. Seven children have now died at a nursing and rehabilitation center. Rana Novini reports.

What to Know Four additional cases of adenovirus at a pediatric long-term care medical facility in New Jersey have been confirmed, bringing total to 23

NJ DOH said additional laboratory tests confirmed the additional cases at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell

The outbreak has already claimed the lives of seven children

A ninth child has died at a medical center hit by a viral outbreak, the New Jersey Department of Health says.

Eight other children at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Passaic County have died recently after being exposed to an adenovirus outbreak at the center.

The latest child to succumb to the disease was among the cases health officials had been tracking, said Health Commissioner Shereef Elnahal.

A total of 25 children have been sickened in this outbreak, the Department of Health said.

The New Jersey Department of Health said additional laboratory tests confirmed the additional cases. The medical institution houses the Pediatric Center; the eight deaths have taken place up to date, with the latest being announced Wednesday.

The medical center has been grappling with a “severe outbreak” of adenovirus, a family of viruses that can otherwise cause mild illness, according to the state's Department of Health.

The facility has been instructed not to admit any new patients until the outbreak ends and they are in full compliance.

The Wanaque Center established a 24/7 hotline for families impacted by the outbreak.

“This is a tragic situation, and our thoughts are with the families who are grieving right now,” Elnahal said. “We are working every day to ensure all infection control protocols are continuously followed and closely monitoring the situation at the facility.”

Adenoviruses are common viruses that can cause a range of illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The viruses cause cold-like symptoms, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea, and pink eye. Adenoviruses can pose serious complications to certain people, particularly those with weakened immune systems, respiratory issues and cardiac disease.

According to the CDC, adenoviruses are typically spread from an infected person to others through close personal contact such touching or shaking hands; through the air by coughing and sneezing; or by touching an object or surface with adenoviruses on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands.

The state’s Department of Health said they were informed of the outbreak on Oct. 9. State health officials later found handwashing discrepancies.

The I-Team has uncovered inspection reports for the center dating back to 2015. During that time the facility was cited for 14 violations, including infection control.

The state Department of Health is monitoring the situation “very closely” and has been in contact with the staff at the center “providing guidance on infection control and cleaning procedures.”

The Wanaque Center is a for-profit facility that, according to its website, works with "with medically fragile children" from newborn to 22 years of age. The center also serves as an adult nursing home and rehabilitation center for short- and long-term care.