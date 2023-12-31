9 hurt, including 2 cops, in fiery Staten Island crash

At least nine people, including two NYPD officers, were hospitalized after a fiery crash on Staten Island.

Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Hunton Street and Richmond Road in the Dongan Hill area. The front-end of the NYPD cruiser was crushed and showed signs of catching fire.

Neighbors who heard the crash and looked toward the commotion found the intense scene of a fiery cruiser. One witness said one of the officers had to be "dragged" out of the car.

The two injured officers inside the cruiser at the time of the crash were taken to a Staten Island hospital. Six other people inside a black Ford SUV -- kids ages 6, 8, 11, and 14, and a 34-year-old driver and 36-year-old passenger -- were also hospitalized.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police described the civilian injuries as minor.

That same witness said a neighbor who was trying to fit a child safety seat in his car was also struck. She said the man had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The circumstances of what caused the crash aren't yet clear. A police spokesperson said the NYPD cops were not in any kind of pursuit at the time.