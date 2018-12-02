What to Know An 85-year-old man with dementia who went missing last week has been found dead in the waters off Long Island, police and sources said

An 85-year-old man with dementia who went missing last week has been found dead in the waters off Long Island, police and sources said.

Hendricks Walls was last seen leaving his home in Jamaica, Queens around 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, the NYPD said.

His body was found floating a mile offshore from Lindenhurst around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police and sources said.

Sources said Walls had dementia, and added that his death does not appear to be criminal at this time.

Police didn't immediately say how he died.