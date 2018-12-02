85-Year-Old Queens Man Found Dead on Long Island After Going Missing: Police - NBC New York
85-Year-Old Queens Man Found Dead on Long Island After Going Missing: Police

Hendricks Walls, of Queens, was last seen leaving his home around 12:01 a.m. on Thursday

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    Hendricks Walls.

    An 85-year-old man with dementia who went missing last week has been found dead in the waters off Long Island, police and sources said. 

    Hendricks Walls was last seen leaving his home in Jamaica, Queens around 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, the NYPD said.

    His body was found floating a mile offshore from Lindenhurst around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police and sources said. 

    Sources said Walls had dementia, and added that his death does not appear to be criminal at this time. 

    Police didn't immediately say how he died.

