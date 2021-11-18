8 NYC Students Possibly Shocked in Freak School Fence Incident: Source

Eight New York City public school students, believed to be between the ages of eight and nine, were taken to a hospital Thursday after possibly being shocked when two people on the sidewalk fired a stun gun in the air and hit the fence, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

The children, five boys and three girls, were leaning against a metal fence in the schoolyard of P.S. 205 when the incident allegedly took place, the source said.

They were males, the source said, but it wasn't clear how old they were, whether they were students or adults, the source said.

Local 237, which also represents school safety agents, said that about 5 to 6 children, ages 6 to 8, were taken to Wyckoff Hospital after someone tazed the fence they were leaning up against around 12:30 p.m.

It's not clear how badly the kids who were taken to the hospital were hurt.

More details were expected to be learned later Thursday.