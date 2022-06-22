Long Branch

78-Year-Old NJ Man Puts Spray Paint Can in Oven, Blows Up Own Kitchen: Official

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the incident

By Brian Thompson

paint can explosion this one
News 4

A 78-year-old New Jersey man was seriously hurt when an explosion rocked his home after he put a spray paint can in the oven and turned on the heat, fire officials say.

The identity of the Long Branch resident wasn't immediately released but at least one neighbor described him as a recluse. He was heard talking to himself as he was loaded onto the ambulance after the blast. The man is expected to survive his injuries.

The explosion blew out a kitchen window at the home, which is overgrown with weeds and high brush. Video from the scene showed some damage to the home and two small fan units that firefighters put in ground floor windows to help air it out.

An investigation is ongoing.

