A 73-year-old man died after coming in contact with the third rail at a subway station in Manhattan, police said Friday.

The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. at the 125th Street subway station when the man reportedly dropped papers onto the tracks.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police say the 73-year-old tried to retrieve the papers but made contact with the third rail and died at the scene.

There was no criminality suspected in his death, police added.