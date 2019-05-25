71-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death, Husband Injured: Police

A 71-year-old woman was stabbed to death Saturday night in her Brooklyn home and her husband was also injured, police said.

Maria Rodriquez was found with multiple stab wounds to her torso, the NYPD said.

An 87-year-old man was found with slash wounds to his harms and a stab wound to his chest, police said. He was taken to Bellvue Hospital.

Law enforcement sources said the man was her husband.

The couple was attacked at their home on Garden Street in Bushwick, police said.

No one has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.