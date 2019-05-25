71-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death, Husband Injured: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

71-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death, Husband Injured: Police

By Marc Santia

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Gang Member Allegedly Planned Hit With Smuggled Phone
    Stringr.com

    A 71-year-old woman was stabbed to death Saturday night in her Brooklyn home and her husband was also injured, police said.

    Maria Rodriquez was found with multiple stab wounds to her torso, the NYPD said. 

    An 87-year-old man was found with slash wounds to his harms and a stab wound to his chest, police said. He was taken to Bellvue Hospital. 

    Law enforcement sources said the man was her husband. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    The couple was attacked at their home on Garden Street in Bushwick, police said. 

    No one has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us