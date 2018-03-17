70-Year-Old Man Beaten, Robbed by 5 Men in NYC: NYPD - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
Iconic NYC St. Pat's Day Parade
logo_nyc_2x

70-Year-Old Man Beaten, Robbed by 5 Men in NYC: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man Beaten, Robbed in NYC Apartment: NYPD

    A 70-year-old man was beaten and robbed in his Bronx apartment by a group of five men, the NYPD said. Police released this surveillance footage of the suspects. (Published 6 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A group of five men attacked a 70-year-old man in the victim's apartment building, police said

    • The group stole property from his apartment

    • The older man was in critical condition with head and face trauma

    A 70-year-old man was attacked in his apartment building by a group of men who beat him and robbed his home, police said. 

    The group approached the victim inside his apartment building at Beach Avenue and Archer Street in the Bronx on March 7, the NYPD said. 

    They punched, kicked and hit him with a metal object, police said. Then they took property out of his apartment. 

    The victim was found in the hallway, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition with head and face trauma. 

    Police are looking for the five men and a woman who they described as a person of interest. No one has been arrested. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us