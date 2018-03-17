70-Year-Old Man Beaten, Robbed by 5 Men in NYC: NYPD

A 70-year-old man was beaten and robbed in his Bronx apartment by a group of five men, the NYPD said. Police released this surveillance footage of the suspects. (Published 6 minutes ago)

A 70-year-old man was attacked in his apartment building by a group of men who beat him and robbed his home, police said.

The group approached the victim inside his apartment building at Beach Avenue and Archer Street in the Bronx on March 7, the NYPD said.

They punched, kicked and hit him with a metal object, police said. Then they took property out of his apartment.

The victim was found in the hallway, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition with head and face trauma.

Police are looking for the five men and a woman who they described as a person of interest. No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.