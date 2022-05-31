gun violence

7 NY Mayors to Launch New Effort Against Gun Violence Following Mass Shootings

New York City Mayor Eric Adams along with those six other mayors from around the state will meet to launch a four-year coordinated plan around gun violence

By Jessica Cunnington

NBC Universal, Inc.

As communities in Uvalde, Texas and in Buffalo, New York mourn the lives lost in the recent mass shootings, mayors from across New York state will be joining forces in an effort to put a stop to gun violence.

The seven mayors who are going to be coming together later Tuesday morning are joining forces in the aftermath of what has been a heavy, heartbreaking time for many people across the country due to the Texas school shooting a week ago and the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting more than two weeks ago.

New York City has also seen its fair share of gun violence with the mass subway shooting in Brooklyn last month, incidents of multiple kids getting shot, and even a deadly random subway shooting last week.

With all these horrible incidents in the not-so-distant past, Mayor Eric Adams along with those six other mayors from around the state will meet later Tuesday morning to launch a four-year coordinated plan around gun violence.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Although the details of that plan are not known yet, what we do know is that down in Washington, D.C., once again, a raw and urgent conversation about what we are doing about guns in our country has been taking place by lawmakers.

A bipartisan group of senators are at the table trying to come up with an agreed upon proposal.

"I may end up being heart broken. I am at the table in a more significant way right now with Republicans and Democrats than ever before," Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said.

News

gun violence 15 hours ago

Veteran TSA Worker Fatally Shot in Brooklyn While on Call With Sister

Memorial Day 17 hours ago

Memorial Day Tradition Returns to Full Capacity at Intrepid Museum

In particular, members of Congress are looking at proposals to expand background checks, red flag laws which would keep guns from those who are deemed a danger, and also raising the age to buy a gun to 21 years old.

"You just can’t go take somebody’s gun, but i think most Americans believe that all these shooters have one thing in common, right? They’re disturbed.They’re talking about violence. They’re acting out. And we do nothing about it until it’s too late," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said.

This latest development comes the day before the start of Gun Violence Awareness Month, which is set to start June 1.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violenceMass ShootingsTexas school shootinggun violence in nycbuffalo supermaket shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us