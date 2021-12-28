7 Hurt, 3 Seriously, in Manhattan High-Rise Fire

More than a half-dozen people were hurt, three of them seriously, in a fire that erupted in a Manhattan high-rise early Tuesday, officials say.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the 6:15 a.m. blaze on 90th Street, which was said to have broken out in the compactor on the building's 10th floor.

Smoke had pervaded multiple other floors by the time emergency crews arrived on the scene. One elevator was out of service and another later stopped working.

There were no reports of people trapped in the elevators.

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the blaze. A total of seven people were taken to hospitals with varying injuries. Three civilians were seriously hurt, while another three had minor injuries. One firefighter also had minor injuries.

No other details were available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.