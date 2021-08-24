Dyker Heights

6-Year-Old Girl Struck and Killed By SUV at Brooklyn Intersection

A 6-year-old girl was struck and killed by an SUV Tuesday night after running out into the street, police said.

A blue Lexus SUV was driving south down Twelfth Avenue in Dyker Heights around 8 p.m. when it went to turn left onto 67th Street, according to police. That's when it collided with the young girl, who darted out into the street while playing, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, along with the girl's mother. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

