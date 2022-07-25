6 NJ Towns Impacted by Broken Water Main, Days After E.coli Scare

When it comes to water, northeastern New Jersey simply can't catch a break.

A broken water main Monday morning left six towns with low pressure, Veolia Water NJ said.

The 36" main break in Paramus impacted service there, as well as in Hasbrouck Heights, Hackensack, Carlstadt, Maywood and Wood-Ridge.

There is a 36” water main break at Spring Valley Rd intersecting with Trinity Ct in Paramus. Customers in Hasbrouck Heights, Hackensack, Carlstadt, Maywood, Wood-Ridge and Paramus may experience low water pressure. Crews are working on repairs now. pic.twitter.com/66KldbXZrh — Veolia Water NJ (@VeoliaWaterNJ) July 25, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's the second week in a row Veolia customers in that part of the state have struggled with water problems.

Last week a water main broke in Ridgefield, and after it was repaired, routine testing detected the presence of E.coli, which the CDC says can cause diarrhea, pneumonia and urinary tract infections, among other serious illnesses.

That prompted the water company to issue an advisory Friday warning residents of Fairview, Cliffside Park, Ridgefield, Edgewater, Fort Lee, Palisades Park and Leonia to boil their tap water before drinking it.

The advisory was lifted Sunday afternoon.