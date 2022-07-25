6 NJ Towns Impacted by Broken Water Main, Days After E.coli Scare

When it comes to water, northeastern New Jersey simply can't catch a break.
A broken water main Monday morning left six towns with low pressure, Veolia Water NJ said.
The 36" main break in Paramus impacted service there, as well as in Hasbrouck Heights, Hackensack, Carlstadt, Maywood and Wood-Ridge.
It's the second week in a row Veolia customers in that part of the state have struggled with water problems.
Last week a water main broke in Ridgefield, and after it was repaired, routine testing detected the presence of E.coli, which the CDC says can cause diarrhea, pneumonia and urinary tract infections, among other serious illnesses.
That prompted the water company to issue an advisory Friday warning residents of Fairview, Cliffside Park, Ridgefield, Edgewater, Fort Lee, Palisades Park and Leonia to boil their tap water before drinking it.
The advisory was lifted Sunday afternoon.