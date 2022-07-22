New Jersey

Don't Drink Your Tap Water! 7 NJ Towns Get Boil Advisory Over E. coli Concerns

The bacteria was detected following a water main break in Ridgefield

What to Know

  • A water utility company is asking residents in several towns in northern New Jersey to not drink their tap water after E.coli was detected in water samples following a water main break earlier this week.
  • The communities affected are Fairview, Cliffside Park, Ridgefield, Edgewater, Fort Lee, Palisades Park and Leonia.  
  • A Veolia New Jersey spokesperson said that following a water main break in Ridgefield on Monday, water service was restored on Tuesday but water samples taken from the area of the break on Tuesday and Wednesday detected E.coli.

A water utility company is asking residents in several towns in northern New Jersey to not drink their tap water after E.coli was detected in water samples following a water main break earlier this week.

The communities affected are Fairview, Cliffside Park, Ridgefield, Edgewater, Fort Lee, Palisades Park and Leonia.  

A Veolia New Jersey spokesperson said that following a water main break in Ridgefield on Monday, water service was restored on Tuesday but water samples taken from the area of the break on Tuesday and Wednesday detected E.coli.

It takes 24 hours for results to come back and Veolia says it could take several days before they can lift the advisory.

E. coli consists of a diverse group of bacteria that normally live in the intestines of people and animals, according to the CDC.

According to Veolia New Jersey, the E.coli bacteria can make you sick and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems. Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source (for example, following heavy rains). It can also happen due to a pipe break or a failure in the water treatment process. It can also occur when the water has been contaminated with human or animal wastes.

According to the CDC, infection varies from person to person, but often includes severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a mild fever. Although, most people get better within 5 to 7 days, infections could be severe or even life-threatening.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOU LIVE IN THE AREA IMPACTED?

First and foremost, do not drink the water.

Bring all water to a boil in order to kill the bacteria and other organisms in the water, letting it boil for one minute and letting it cool before using, according to Veolia. Drink bottled water is possible.

"Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, food preparation, and provided to pets until further notice," Veolia said.

Veolia said it is continuously monitoring and testing the system and we will inform those impacted when the boil water advisory is lifted.

