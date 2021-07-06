6 Firefighters Hurt in NYC Apartment Building Blaze

Six firefighters were hurt, two of them seriously, as they battled a three-alarm blaze at a five-story apartment building in the Bronx Tuesday, officials said.

Three of the injured firefighters were taken to a hospital, while the other three were treated at the scene of the Coster Street fire. Two of the ones taken to the hospital were said to be seriously hurt, though no details on their injuries were known.

About 140 members were on the scene fighting the blaze, which hit three alarms shortly before 1 p.m. It was expected to take another hour or so to contain.

No civilian injuries were immediately reported. A cause is under investigation.