FDNY

6 Firefighters Hurt in NYC Apartment Building Blaze

Two of the hurt firefighters were said to have serious injuries

bronx fire
FDNY

Six firefighters were hurt, two of them seriously, as they battled a three-alarm blaze at a five-story apartment building in the Bronx Tuesday, officials said.

Three of the injured firefighters were taken to a hospital, while the other three were treated at the scene of the Coster Street fire. Two of the ones taken to the hospital were said to be seriously hurt, though no details on their injuries were known.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

About 140 members were on the scene fighting the blaze, which hit three alarms shortly before 1 p.m. It was expected to take another hour or so to contain.

No civilian injuries were immediately reported. A cause is under investigation.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

FDNYBronxfire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us