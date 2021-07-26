52-Year-Old Fixing Flat on Long Island Expressway Hit, Killed by Tesla Driver: Cops

A 52-year-old Queens man was struck and killed by a Tesla driver as he tried to fix a flat tire on his vehicle on the shoulder of the Long Island Expressway early Monday, police say.

Jean Louis was stuck on the left shoulder of the westbound side of the highway before the College Point Boulevard exit when he was hit shortly after midnight.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Responding officers found Louis, of Cambria Heights, lying on the ground with severe trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The Tesla driver remained at the scene. No charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.