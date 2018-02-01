20 New Deaths Associated With Flu Reported in Connecticut: DPH

There have been 20 more deaths associated with the flu reported in Connecticut, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) said in its weekly report.

There have been 52 deaths attributed to the flu since Aug. 27, 2017, to Jan. 27, 2018. Between the same time period, a total of 1,154 patients have been hospitalized because of the flu.

Of the deaths so far reported, 44 were patients over the age of 65, four were between 50 and 64 years old, three were between 52 and 49 years old and one child was between 5 and 17 years old.

Flu activity in the state remains high and widespread and officials encourage residents to get a flu shot. Officials warn that peak flu season could still be several weeks away.

"With the peak of flu season potentially still several weeks away, it is still not too late to get a flu shot," DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino said. "However, it takes two weeks from the time of the shot to develop the antibodies needed to fight the flu, so I urge anyone who has not received a flu shot to do it as soon as possible in order to be fully protected for the remainder of this season."

