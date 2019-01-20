Find out how you can watch the Super Blood Wolf Moon and how this lunar eclipse got its rad name. (Published Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019)

What to Know The opportunity to view the only total lunar eclipse in 2019 will occur later this month.

The “Super Blood Wolf Moon”, will be visible in its entirety on Jan. 20 at night through early the next morning.

The best time to view the super blood wolf lunar moon will be from 11:41 p.m. to 12:12 a.m.

Skywatchers, space lovers and moon howlers, this is your night.

The so-called "Super Blood Wolf Moon," the only total lunar eclipse in 2019, happens tonight and is visible in its entirety in New York.

Although there are clouds now, Storm Team 4 says it there will be a window when the skies clear and it might align with the eclipse. Anyone interested in seeing the phenomenon should check after midnight -- and bundle up.

The phenomenon gets its name because of it’s “super” close distance to the Earth and it’s visibly “blood”/reddish hue. The title of “wolf” is given to the January full moon. This particular instance is rare since it is uncommon to have a supermoon during an eclipse, according to NASA.

While a solar eclipse can only be visible for a short moment, along with proper protective eyewear, a lunar eclipse can be seen for about an hour at night as long as you have a clear sky.

The eclipse will begin at 9:36 p.m. The best time to view the super blood wolf lunar moon will be from 11:41 p.m. to 12:12 a.m. The phenomenon will be complete at 2:48 a.m.

Whether you’re in the city or out on Long Island, the event can be visible to the naked eye. Be sure to bring your binoculars and telescopes for a more detailed view.