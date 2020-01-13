5 Boys Arrested in Baseball Bat, Stabbing Attack on Long Island High School Student

Five teenagers, including three 15-year-old boys, have been arrested in the stabbing of a 15-year-old student who was attacked when he left his Long Island high school last week, police said Monday

The victim was confronted by a group of boys near Walnut Street and Leslie Lane when he left Uniondale High School Wednesday, police said. He was stabbed -- and hit in the head with a baseball bat. He was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition and his name has not been released.

The five teens were arrested over the three days after the attack. All are from Uniondale, and their names haven't been released because of their age. They were all arraigned on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree gang assault. No update on the victim's condition was available Monday.