42-Year-Old Woman Brutally Beaten in Unprovoked MTA Bus Attack: Cops

The woman suffered injuries to her face and body and had to go to a hospital for treatment, police said

Police are looking for a man they say abruptly started punching a 42-year-old woman he sat next to on an MTA bus in the Bronx last month, slamming her into seats in what authorities say appears to be an unprovoked attack.

The woman was riding the BX31 bus and was near the corner of East 225th Street and Schieffelin Avenue in Edenwald around 12:30 a.m. April 7 when the man attacked her.

She suffered injuries to her face and body and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say the attacker got off the bus and ran off along East 225th Street in the direction of Laconia Avenue.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

