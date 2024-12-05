Norwalk

4 taken to hospital after fire breaks out at home in Norwalk, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

Norwalk Fire Department

Four people were taken to the hospital after a reported fire at a home in Norwalk Wednesday night.

The Norwalk Fire Department said they were called to a home on Forbell Drive just after 5:30 p.m. for a reported fire. Crews learned that a wheelchair-bound elderly resident was stuck inside.

Responding firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the front door and fire coming out of windows at the back of the house.

Crews found two people unable to get out, one lying on the floor and the other lying on a couch. They were both taken out of the home by firefighters.

Two other people were able to get out of the home before crews arrived. The blaze was extinguished in about 30 minutes, according to fire officials.

Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. A fourth person was transported for evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

All four residents are displaced. The Norwalk Fire Marshal Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

