4 Seriously Injured Following Building Fire in Queens

Four people have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a residential building in Queens early Thursday.

The FDNY says firefighters responded to the three-story building on 101st Avenue in Ozone Park after 4 a.m. and removed the victims from the building. They were transported to Jamaica hospital in serious condition.

The blaze was quickly put under control and so far, it's unclear what sparked the fire.

No other information was immediately available.