Queens

4 Seriously Injured Following Building Fire in Queens

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people have been hospitalized with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a residential building in Queens early Thursday.

The FDNY says firefighters responded to the three-story building on 101st Avenue in Ozone Park after 4 a.m. and removed the victims from the building. They were transported to Jamaica hospital in serious condition.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The blaze was quickly put under control and so far, it's unclear what sparked the fire.

Local

ALS 4 hours ago

NJ Musician Living With ALS Set to Sing at Yankee Stadium for Lou Gehrig's Day

cold case 3 hours ago

Woman's Conviction Upheld in '91 Death of 5-Year-Old Son in New Jersey

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensOzone Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us