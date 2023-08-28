4 found dead, including 2 toddlers, in Upper West Side apartment stabbing: Sources

Four people, including two toddlers, were found stabbed to death inside an Upper West Side apartment in what may have been a murder-suicide, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

According to preliminary details of the investigation, the tragic scene was found inside an apartment on West 86th Street between Riverside Drive and West End Avenue around 3 p.m., police sources said. There was a call for a wellness check at the home, and members of the FDNY forced open the door to discover the horrifying scene.

A 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were among those found dead, in addition to a 41-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

Three knives were recovered at the scene, law enforcement sources said. It was unclear if police had anyone in custody in connection with the deaths. It appeared that it may have been a result of a murder-suicide, sources told News 4.

The relationship between the man, woman and the two children was not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.