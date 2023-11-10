$30K in jewelry stolen from Long Island mall during Macy's smash-and-grab robbery

Police are looking for a brazen smash-and-grab robber who allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from a Macy's at a Long Island mall.

The man walked into the department store at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City and went to the jewelry department, according to Nassau County police. He then smashed a glass display case and took three diamond necklaces worth about $30,000, police said.

The suspect then took off. he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black face mask, white gloves and black sneakers with a white sole.

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.

The robbery was the latest in a string of crimes at the mall, including a similar smash-and-grab at the same Macy's in August.

The mall's management said in a statement to NBC New York that the "safety and security of shoppers, retailers and employees is our highest priority."