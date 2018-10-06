30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Brooklyn, Police Say

What to Know A 30-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Friday, the NYPD said

Police found the man unconscious and unresponsive inside one of the Red Hook East Houses

The man had a gunshot wound to his back, according to the NYPD

A 30-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Friday, the NYPD said.

Police responding to a 911 call found the man unconscious and unresponsive inside one of the Red Hook East Houses, in Red Hook, around 10:40 p.m., police said.

The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, had a gunshot wound to his back, the NYPD said.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No one has been arrested in connection with his death, and an investigation is ongoing.