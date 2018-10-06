30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Brooklyn, Police Say - NBC New York
30-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Brooklyn, Police Say

The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, had a gunshot wound to his back, the NYPD said

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    A 30-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn on Friday, the NYPD said.

    Police responding to a 911 call found the man unconscious and unresponsive inside one of the Red Hook East Houses, in Red Hook, around 10:40 p.m., police said.

    The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, had a gunshot wound to his back, the NYPD said.

    He was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

    No one has been arrested in connection with his death, and an investigation is ongoing.

