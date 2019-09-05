Located in 30 Rock's concourse, The Vend is created by Tishman Speyer, the center's owner. The machines have everything you might need in a pinch, like emergency socks and dress shirts.

If you wanted to buy a jar of kimchi, an RGB action figure and an engagement ring in the same place at the same time, you can do it at a new storefront opened this week at Rockefeller Center.

Located in 30 Rock's concourse, The Vend is created by Tishman Speyer, the center's owner and it's unlike any other shops in one of the busiest places New York City. The store has machines that carry everything you might need in a pinch, such as emergency socks and dress shirts.

"It's a very modern twist on the classic, old school New York automat, the place where you'd go to get all the essential things you needed," Tishman Speyer Managing Director EB Kelly tells News 4.

The 24/7 self-service also carry other random selection of items that probably serve better as gifts, such as a cross stitch kit, jade face rollers and action figures of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The machines are divided into five categories: joy, savory, sundries, sweets and drinks.

In a city that never sleeps, you can get a yellow rose diamond ring from Fitzgerald Jewelry of Williamsburg any time day or night, in case you wanted to spontaneously pop the question. The machines also have Polaroid cameras for you to document the occasion.