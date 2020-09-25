3 Young People From the Bronx Die in Cross County Parkway Crash: Police

Three young people died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on the Cross County Parkway, local authorities said.

A 16-year-old girl and two men, ages 22 and 24, died after their vehicle crashed in the center lane of the Cross County Parkway around 2:30 a.m., Westchester County Police said in a statement. Officials believe all three victims are residents of the Bronx.

The driver, a 21-year-old man also of the Bronx, was taken to a hospital in Westchester, police said.

Westchester police have not yet released any details as to what caused the crash, but no other vehicles were believed to be involved in the incident.

The victims' identities have been withheld by police pending family notification.

The Cross County Parkway remained closed throughout the morning between the southbound Hutchinson River Parkway and New Rochelle Road amid the ongoing crash investigation.