13-year-old dies in horrific weekend crash in Newark

The boy's family members told NBC New York that the tragedy unfolded just before 10 p.m. Sunday when he was returning home in a car with his cousin near the intersection of Montclair and Clifton avenues. It was here that his family said the vehicle was t-boned.

Remnants of the crash could still be seen on Monday with pieces of the car and shattered glass in the intersection, as a growing memorial with candles, flowers, and balloons was placed at the site of the crash.

A 13-year-old boy was killed in a horrific car crash in Newark over the weekend, family and local prosecutors said.

According to family members, the boy was on the phone with his girlfriend at the time of the crash and she immediately called loved ones.

The family, who lives close to where the crash took place, raced to the location and the boy's mother found him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family and friends are devastated over the loss of such a young life.

"I looked at him like my little brother," Erlin Tuciros, a friend, said trying to hold back tears. "I looked out for him as my little brother. I always played soccer with him. He always used to be in front of my house [...] It's just crazy to me to find out the it was him."

It is unclear what led to the crash. Prosecutors said an investigation is ongoing.