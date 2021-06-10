NJ Toddler Dies After Fall From Window, Getting Mauled by Family Dogs

What to Know Police in Elizabeth are investigating the tragic death of a child who died after allegedly falling from a window in his home before being attacked by dogs in the backyard.

Members of the Elizabeth Police Department responded to a home on South 5 th Street shortly after 5:25 p.m. Wednesday and found the 3-year-old victim with serious injuries, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca and Police Director Earl Graves jointly announced Thursday.

Street shortly after 5:25 p.m. Wednesday and found the 3-year-old victim with serious injuries, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca and Police Director Earl Graves jointly announced Thursday. An investigation revealed that the dogs, which belonged to the child's family, were in the fenced yard at the time of the incident.

Police in Elizabeth are investigating the tragic death of a child who died after allegedly falling from a window in his home before being attacked by dogs in the backyard.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Members of the Elizabeth Police Department responded to a home on South 5th Street shortly after 5:25 p.m. Wednesday and found the 3-year-old victim with serious injuries, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca and Police Director Earl Graves jointly announced Thursday. The child was immediately transported to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6:30 p.m.

An investigation revealed that the dogs, which belonged to the child's family, were in the fenced yard at the time of the incident.

Representatives of a local animal control organization responded to the scene and secured the dogs, which were transported to another location.

No criminal charges in connection to this incident have been filed at this time.

Authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Richard Acosta at 908-347-0404 or Detective Michael Tambini at 908-472-4301.